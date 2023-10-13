ROCK RAPIDS, IOWA (KELO) — Central Lyon/George-Little Rock improved to 8-0 on the season, following a 7-0 win over West Lyon.

The Lions and Wildcats played to a tight, scoreless matchup at halftime.

Reece VanderZee would finally get into the endzone, following a short touchdown run by the Iowa commit.

From there, it was up to the Wildcats to answer, but they couldn’t hit pay dirt as Central Lyon/G-LR does their job with a zero defensively.

Central Lyon is now 8-0 on the season, while West Lyon falls to 7-1.

