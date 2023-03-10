DES MOINES, IOWA (KELO) — The Central Lyon boys claimed the Iowa class 2A state championship on Friday, following a 72-59 win over Western Christian.

The game was very competitive at halftime as the two teams went into the locker room tied at 32.

Central Lyon would pull ahead in the second half as they outscored the Wolfpack 40-27.

Zach Lutmer led the Lions with 25 game high points on 7-12 shooting. Reece Vander Zee added 21, while Andrew Austin tallied 17.

Tate VanRegenmorter scored 19 team high points for Western Christian. Kaden VanRegenmorter added ten.