ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KELO) — Rivals Central Lyon and West Lyon met in a girls and boys basketball doubleheader Monday night.

The girls tipped things off, and West Lyon took early command of the game and headed into halftime up 12. The Wildcats wouldn’t let off the gas as they picked up the 60-39 victory over the Lions.

Central Lyon’s Addison Klosterbuer led all scorers with 17 points, while Brooklyn Meyer paced the Wildcats with 15 points.

On the boys side, the Lions would roll to the 80-60 victory to sweep the regular season series from the Wildcats.