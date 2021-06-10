Celebrities, fans gather at HyVee/Sanford Legends’ return

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After having to resort to an all-virtual event last year, HyVee/Sanford Legends returned to a more traditional format this year.
The event kicked off with the free golf clinic Thursday afternoon, and then hosted its banquet at the Sanford Pentagon Thursday night.
HyVee/Sanford Legends still managed to raise $230,000 last year despite the pandemic forcing it to go to an exclusively virtual event, but organizers say they’re happy to have people back in attendance.
“First they get a chance to listen to Rocky Sickmann from the Folds of Honor. And then to hear our athletes’ stories and the life’s that they lived both athletically and non-athletically and things like that. And just the opportunity to give back to kids and to raise some dollars, not only for our Legends for Youth foundation but also Folds of Honor. I think everybody is going to have a great time,” Legends For Kids Co-Director Brad Coleman said.
The Legends for Kids free clinics continue on Friday and Saturday. You can see the full schedule here.