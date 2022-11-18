SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both Jefferson and Harrisburg picked up upset wins in the semifinals as the Cavaliers and Tigers will play for the Class AA State Volleyball title Saturday night.

After picking up its first win its State Tournament debut on Thursday, the Cavaliers would face top-seed Washington. Jefferson came out strong, downing the Warriors 25-23 in the opening set to take a 1-0 lead.

Washington would even the match with a 25-12 win in the second set, only to see Jefferson come right back with a 25-22 victory in the third. The Warriors wouldn’t go away though, forcing a decisive fifth set with a 25-20 win in the fourth.

In the fifth, Jefferson jumped out to the early lead and never looked back as they take the 5th set, 15-7 to finish off the 3-2 upset of Washington.

Harrisburg faced two-time defending champion O’Gorman in its semifinal matchup. The Knights would pull out a 25-21 win in the opening set to take a 1-0 lead. But the Tigers would come to life after that, winning each of the next three sets, including a pair of 25-23 wins in sets three and four to dethrone the Knights with a 3-1 victory.

Class AA Results

Consolation Semifinals

#5 Pierre defeated Rapid City Stevens 3-2 (25-20, 25-21, 19-25, 22-25, 15-9)

#6 Sioux Falls Lincoln defeated #7 Huron 3-2 (25-23, 14-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-11)

Semifinals

#4 Sioux Falls Jefferson defeated #1 Sioux Falls Washington 3-2 (25-23, 12-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-7)

#3 Harrisburg defeated #2 O’Gorman 3-1 (21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23)