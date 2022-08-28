(AP) – Jake Cave homered, doubled and drove in four runs as the Minnesota Twins beat the San Francisco Giants 8-3 to finish a three-game sweep. Cave gave the Twins a 3-2 lead with his second homer of the season in the fourth inning.

He added a two-run double in the fifth to cap a five-run rally that put Minnesota on top for good. The Twins have won three straight following a six-game losing streak that knocked them out of first place in the AL Central. Devin Smeltzer earned his first win since June 23, when he was part of Minnesota’s rotation. Smeltzer threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Aaron Sanchez.

Giants starter Jakob Junis gave up six earned runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.