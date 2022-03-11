BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Spots for the South Dakota Class ‘A’ Girls State Basketball Championship were up for grabs Friday night. In the first semifinal, top-seed Wagner met 5-seed, and perennial power St. Thomas More. Then in the other matchup, it was second-seeded West Central battling 3-seed Hamlin.

St. Thomas More would build an 8-point lead after 1 quarter of play. The Cavaliers would stretch that lead to 14 heading into halftime and to 15 after 3.

Wagner would start to rally back in the 4th, cutting the deficit down to as many as 6, but couldn’t get any closer as the Cavaliers picked up the 48-35 victory.

In the other semifinal, it was a tightly contested opening 3 quarters. Hamlin led 11-9 after one, but West Central would outscore the Chargers 13-9 in the 2nd to take a 2-point lead into the break.

Hamlin would answer back in the 3rd, taking a 1 point lead into the 4th. That’s where the Chargers would pull away, outscoring the Trojans 19-6, en route to the 52-38 victory.

St. Thomas More and Hamlin will play for the Class A State Championship Saturday night at 7:45 p.m.