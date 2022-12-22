SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Throughout the season when I attend a South Dakota State football game I come with my camera. I have to film every play. My job is to then cut up the highlights into a minute or so long video for it to be aired on the 6 and 10 o’clock newscasts.

But during the FCS playoffs, with ESPN airing every game, contractually, no one besides the school’s athletic department is allowed to shoot video. Therefore, for the first time in two years I’ve actually been able to watch SDSU play through my own eyes the past few weeks.

Isaiah Davis and Colby Christensen gathered by a heater during Saturday’s contest

I’ve spent many days in Brookings over the past five months. Here are 12 of my experiences, thoughts and observations involving the South Dakota State football program.

A conversation

During pregame warmups of every home game I have a brief talk with Mental Performance Coach Kris Kracht.

Every time I pose the question, “What’s your prediction for today?”

Sometimes he gives me a final score guesstimate, sometimes he leaves out the score and gives me a description of how the game will play out.

I’m telling you, it’s almost bizarre how accurate he’s been over the past two seasons.

This past Saturday, as usual, I approached him in the freezing cold and said, “Alright, give me a prediction for today,” And he word for word said:

“I’m not going to give you a final score, but I can tell you they’re about to play their best football game of the season,” and ended his sentence looking right at me with a big grin.

Hours later, after a 39-18 thrashing of Montana State, I stood on the field watching hundreds of fans flood the turf when I heard someone, who seemed to be directing their words toward me yell:

“I TOLD YOU SO!”

I could do nothing but laugh and nod back.

That was a masterclass performance from the South Dakota State football program this past weekend.

2. The Game Itself

Before diving into what played out on the field… opening kickoff being delayed because a coach was stuck in an elevator? That was and still is hilarious.

A true precursor of what the next three hours had in store for the Bobcats.

Dana J. Dykhouse

The tone was set from the opening snap – A give to Isaiah Davis right up the middle who wasn’t touched until he’d already ripped off 10 yards; and then with the aid of Gus Miller, carried three Montana State defenders for a total pick up of 22.

The 5 play, 75 yard drive would culminate with Mark Gronowski finding Tucker Kraft on a go route right up the seem for a 36 yard score. SDSU would never trail.

Montana State showed life on their ensuing possession marching down on the field on a 5:17 long drive, which concluded in a touchdown. But the extra point was missed and I remember thinking that kind of felt like a big deal.

It was not.

I think Montana State is a really good team. Leading up to this past Saturday, I talked about the game on air, I talked about the game with co-workers and friends, and I repeatedly stated I felt this would be a highly competitive game.

Montana State entered Saturday with a (12-1) record

I was wrong.

I understand Montana State lost one of their key components in Sean Chambers who was sidelined in the first quarter of Saturday’s contest. I do believe that played a bit of a factor in the ultimate outcome.

But they didn’t have Sean Chambers last season. And that was a game in which the Bobcats’ offense had their way against the Jackrabbit defense.

Last year’s semifinal matchup between SDSU and Montana State

You can point to the coaching staff’s offensive and defensive game plans on Saturday which were clearly so well crafted, you can tell me a home team is more comfortable playing at home, you can slice it up any which way, but the truth is…

The players South Dakota State had on the field were more physically gifted than the team standing across from them.

From left to right: Dyshawn Gales, Jadon Janke, Garret Greenfield, Mason McCormick, Jaxon Janke

Montana State came into the ball game as the number-one rushing team in the FCS at 333.8 yards per game. They finished with 52 yards on the ground.

The Jacks rushed for 281 yards behind an offensive line (tight ends as well) that opened up holes you could drive a snowmobile through. Isaiah Davis averaged a first down (9.9 yards per attempt) every time he touched the ball.

Those are Varsity vs. JV kind of numbers.

In an age of speed, scheme and disguise, it was a display of blatant strength.

They bullied one of the best teams in the FCS from the opening whistle. What a difference 365 days can make.

3. The Crowd

Temperatures in the single digits, a feel of (-18) with the wind chill, all things considered, I was truly impressed with the turnout.

Attendance: 7,195

And it was loud.

Once a Jackrabbit, always a Jackrabbit

4. Progression

Do you recall the problems Gus Miller was having at times with his snaps early in the season?

You probably don’t because he’s been terrific.

Do you remember the lack of “big plays” from the offense in the early going? Isaiah Davis didn’t have a touchdown to his name until week five against Western Illinois.



Three of SDSU’s five touchdowns on Saturday came off of 35-yard plus plays.

And do you remember the nagging issue of penalties throughout the regular season?

In week one against the Iowa Hawkeyes, South Dakota State was penalized 12 times.

Week seven vs NDSU: 7 Penalties.

Week eight vs UND: 7 penalties.

Week nine vs Indiana State: 8 penalties.

Week ten vs UNI: 10 penalties.

Week eleven vs Illinois State: 5 penalties.

It was a real problem.

The SDSU offense on the field against Illinois State November 12th, 2022

Yet in their Round of 16 matchup against Delaware, they were penalized just three times. In their quarterfinal win over Holy Cross they were again penalized just three times.

And in their semifinal matchup against Montana State, SDSU had just one penalty through the first three quarters of play. (They would commit three in the 4th quarter bringing their total to four).

Of course, they used the nearly three weeks off at the end of the season to get healthy. But they also used that time to make corrections.

That is coaching.

South Dakota State Head Coach John Stiegelmeier

5. Attitude

Part One

This team has grown into a true juggernaut and they’re locked in.

But man do they have a good balance about themselves.

SDSU Senior WR Jadon Janke

Being at practice or on the sidelines before and during games, they’re so loose.

Quite honestly, it’s made me reflect on my own self back when I was an athlete. I took it serious, as most kids do who are passionate about their respective sport.

But looking back, I almost think I took it too seriously.

I didn’t realize you could smile and laugh, and then 10 minutes later go kick someone’s you know what.

Obviously, college football is a big deal. These kids and coaches put in hours upon hours of time. But it is supposed to be fun.

And these dudes are having fun.

SDSU WR Jaxon Janke and RB Amar Johnson

Part Two

I’ve mentioned the physical gifts and just talked about their swagger.

Both are important components when understanding why and how South Dakota State has earned a right to play for a national championship.

But it’s not what has led the program to new heights in 2022.

From left to right: Adam Bock, Dyshawn Gales, Malik Lofton, Mason McCormick

What was arguably their two toughest losses a year ago?

At South Dakota on a last-second hail mary and at Montana State which denied them a trip to the natty.

Both of those programs came to Brookings this season, and both of those programs got their brakes blown off.

Isaiah Davis ran for 108 yards and 3 TD’s in a 28-3 win over South Dakota

This team has a certain vengeance about the way they take care of business.

This season was the first time in school history SDSU was ranked as the number-one team in the FCS polls.

This was the first team in school history to win an outright Missouri Valley Conference Championship.

Talking with players and coaches at both respective times, I think they cared about each accomplishment for 10 minutes.

They’re hungry, perhaps even starving.

6. Offensive Individuals

Isaiah Davis

It’s one of the more confusing things I’ve seen.

How on Earth this kid was so little recruited is beyond me.

SDSU junior RB Isaiah Davis

Maybe he was a little undersized coming out of high school? Nope.

He was measured at 6’0″, 228 pounds at a 2019 Nike event.

Then maybe he underperformed a bit and athletically was a late bloomer?

He ran for 9 yards a carry, totaling 2,283 yards and 45 touchdowns during his senior season. Try again.

Well did he not get the recognition he deserved as a prep star in Joplin, Missouri?

Not the case. He was the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019.

Then it had to of been an academic issue… wrong again.

He had a 3.3 GPA.

It’s a head-scratcher to the nth degree.

Davis running over Bison on his way to a touchdown October 15, 2022

Not that every single college football program doesn’t, but when recruiting at a place like South Dakota State, you have to have a good eye for what could be. You aren’t getting 4 and 5 star recruits.

A great example came from a post this past week from former SDSU Offensive Coordinator, and now Idaho Head Coach, Jason Eck.

Mason McCormick and Garret Greenfield as incoming recruits

The image above shows Mason McCormick and Garret Greenfield as incoming recruits who have since turned themselves into All-Americans and legitimate NFL prospects.

But this dude Isaiah Davis was a man amongst boys as a true freshman.

If anyone reading this is questioning the statement above, go YouTube his 85-yard TD run against Sam Houston in the 2020 FCS National Championship.

He’s now ran for over 100 yards 15 times in his Jackrabbit career (168 yards on Saturday). Eight of those have come in the playoffs. He gets better as the season goes on.

You’re watching an NFL running back.

And in my opinion, the best offensive player in the FCS. Incarnate Word’s Lindsey Scott Jr. is the only argument I will entertain.

More kids should take advantage of what the highest level of FCS football has to offer. It allows a talented athlete to shine even brighter.

Davis is a perfect example.

Davis and Tucker Kraft on the bench during their quarterfinal win over Holy Cross

Mark Gronowski

The sophomore from Naperville, ILL has good athleticism and a good arm with the ability to push the ball down the field.

SDSU has had QBs like that in the past.

But he just seems to embody exactly what the program wants to be and is on offense

SDSU QB Mark Gronowski during August practice

Yes, he’ll occasionally pick up a first down off a scramble when he decides to tuck it and run. But Lujan isn’t afraid to draw up a designed run for him on a 3rd & 4 knowing he’s going to take a shot. And at 6’3 226, he’s built for it.

And seems to welcome it.

You won’t find many QB’s around the country who play as physical as Gronowski does.

Gronowski celebrates a touchdown in a 31-7 victory over Illinois State

I’d be remised not to mention his leadership as well. You don’t start as a true freshman in a program like this without real enthusiasm and tenacity.

He’s only started two years in the program and may already be on the Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks at South Dakota State.

8. Quick Offensive Notes

• Mike Morgan did not play this past Saturday. I’m interested to see if he’s ready to go by January 8th.

• Zach Lujan called a terrific game – Gronowski was 10-11 at one point (Finished 10-13) and most of those throws were to open receivers. He didn’t have to fit the ball into too many tight windows.

However, I must mention… 28-9 in the 3rd quarter, you’re marching right down the field, they know you’re going to run the ball and they can’t stop it…

I thought having your running back in Isaiah Davis throw all the way back across the field in those weather conditions looking for Gronowski was a risk that far outweighed the reward. To be fair, if Davis makes a good throw, it was a touchdown.

But I held my breath as that ball sailed through the air.

With that said, Lujan has done a hell of a job as a 27-year-old first year offensive coordinator.

• During the 4th quarter, I quickly stopped at one of the heaters on the SDSU lineside to try and regain some feeling in my fingers.

Amar Johnson was there as well. I told him he looked good and he responded:

“I finally feel healthy.”

It certainly looks that way.

• You couldn’t have placed Gronowski’s touchdown toss to Tucker Kraft any better than it was. It was cool to see Kraft have that moment in his final football game in Dana J. Dykhouse.

I really respect how he’s handled his NFL decision. He knew what he wanted to do and announced his intentions before the playoffs started to put a potential lingering distraction to bed.

I don’t think it’s too much of a coincidence the Jacks put up their season high in points (49) against UND, the week he returned to action. His presence alone creates stress for an opposing defense.

You have to account for him on every play.

Tucker Kraft coming off the field after a Jackrabbit touchdown on Saturday

• Lastly, there’s big decisions to be made for three of the weapons on this current offense.

Facing a 3rd & 7 with 10:20 left in the 3rd quarter, Gronowski threw right toward the SDSU sideline for Jaxon Janke. It happened right in front of me.

Janke sprinted 12 yards, stopped on a dime, which created 3 yards of separation between himself and the defender, and casually made the catch.

It’s a good play, but not usually something to specifically write about.

But watching it unfold, I found it so impressive how well he moved on those kind of turf conditions. There was nothing the defender could do.

That kid is ready for the next level.

Jaxon Janke in pregame warmups October 8th, 2022

Could he come back for another year to improve his stock? Absolutely. But himself, his brother Jadon and Zach Heins will all get NFL looks.

And furthermore, if any of them chose to transfer, there will be flocks of high level Power 5 programs after them.

But I have a feeling the SDSU faithful may not have to worry about that. We shall see.

9. Defensive Individuals

Caleb Sanders & Reece Winkelman

Ryan Van Marel and Jarod Depriest have done a very nice job in the middle. Quinton Hicks and Caden Johnson can and will cause problems off the edge. Cade Terveer has gotten better and better and better.

But the life and the force of this defensive front is ignited through Caleb Sanders and Reece Winkelman.

SDSU DT Caleb Sanders and DE Reece Winkelman

Winkelman plays every snap like his hair is on fire. I have never seen him take a play off and I have never seen him give up on a play.

He’s a model of consistency and his effort has resulted in a team high 14.5 TFL and a team high 7.0 Sacks.

SDSU senior DE Reece Winkelman

There are many very important players throughout this defense as a whole; but the MVP of the unit is Caleb Sanders.

SDSU senior DT Caleb Sanders

He has 9.5 TFL to his name, second on the team. But there is no stat to show how he seems to affect almost every single play. It’s remarkable.

He is so quick off the ball, plays so low and has such strength. A defensive tackle finishing his career with 20-plus sacks is almost unheard of.

I was at practice one day a few weeks before the opening game of the season. I was trying to decipher who I felt was the best overall athlete on the defense. So I decided I would ask the players themselves.

I asked five players that day. Four of them said Caleb Sanders.

I get he’s 6’0 270 pounds, that doesn’t scream NFL defensive tackle. But I saw that same man abuse an Iowa offensive line that consistently produces NFL players.

Back on September 1st, I wrote an article about everything I had seen and then some involving the program coming into this season…

Including these three sentences:

Last year during the 31-17 semifinal loss against Montana State, SDSU failed to record a single sack, while giving up nearly a season high 176 yards on the ground (183 yards against Southern Illinois was the most allowed).

The ‘Chain Gang’ was really good in 2021, the numbers reflect that. Going to an FCS semifinal is really good too, but the program has set the bar at greatness.

A year later against the same Opponent: 52 rushing yards allowed and 4 sacks.

Enough said.

Adam Bock

The linebacking core has to be the deepest and maybe the most talented group on the entire roster. (The tight end room is right there too).

Caleb Francl was expected to have a big role this season, until his year was ended during an interception return against Iowa. Payton Shafer has proven to be a reliable piece, Graham Spalding will knock your head off.

Saiveon Williamson could consistently start at LB for almost any team across the FCS, Daeton Mcgaughy has maybe the highest ceiling of anyone; if you want a breakout star for next season, there’s your guy.

Isaiah Stalbird is so versatile, he’s the definition of a weapon. And Jason Freeman has been just sensational.

A former NAIA All-American, now leading the number one team in the FCS in tackles at 74; who by the way has played in all 14 games. Something no other linebacker on the team has done.

This unit has been so good, and the heart and soul of this group is Adam Bock.

SDSU junior LB Adam Bock

There are many people responsible and many reasons as to why the South Dakota State defense looked so good this past weekend. But right at the top of the list has to be having a healthy Adam Bock back on the field. He changes the entire defensive intensity.

Bock suffered a broken leg back on October 22nd against North Dakota. We heard he would hopefully be back for a late playoff run if all things went well.

I figured if SDSU was to advance to the quarters or semis, maybe he would dress and play sporadically, and it kind of seemed like that would be the case.

He played a decent amount of snaps against Holy Cross finishing with 4 tackles.

But Saturday against Montana State, that was Adam Bock. I could not believe how good he looked.

8 tackles, 2.5 for loss and 1 sack.

The way he plays reminds me of James Laurinaitis at Ohio State.

Bock on the sideline with teammates late in the 4th quarter of a win over South Dakota

Bock is such a good football player, but I love the way he handles himself in post-game press conferences / interviews. There’s a hungry, yet humble tone to his words.

And to be honest, most of the team seems to carry themselves that way. It’s an inspiring group of young men to be around.

10. Quick Defensive Notes

• Jimmy Rogers has done an exceptional job in his first year as the lone defensive coordinator. Whether in Brookings or elsewhere, he’s going to be a head coach one day sooner rather than later.

It took the offense a bit of time to get going, but this SDSU defense has been stellar from the start.

SDSU forces a fumble in a 34-10 win against Western Illinois

• Holy Cross’ Matthew Sluka was the best QB I saw this defense play this season.

In SDSU’s 42-21 quarterfinal victory over the Crusaders, Sluka accounted for 338 total yards, with 213 of those coming on the ground. He gave the Jackrabbits all kinds of fits with his legs.

If the Jacks were to win, which they ultimately did, I don’t think SDSU could have asked for a better situation heading into their semifinal game against Montana State.

When a championship-level team gets exposed in a certain facet of a football game, you best believe the following week of practice the attention to detail to make sure it doesn’t happen again will be amplified to the max.

Caleb Sanders doing drill work

Coming into Saturday’s FCS Semifinal, Montana State’s two-quarterback attack accounted for an average of 172 yards per game on the ground.

When the scoreboard read 00:00, they had just 15 total rushing yards to their names.

• We know what DyShawn Gales, Malik Lofton and Dalys Beanum can do at corner. Steven Arrell has also flashed throughout this season.

But Saturday Aydan Dautermann was also on the field in important situations. That gives the Jacks five corners they feel can play when called upon.

• If you count Isaiah Stalbird who plays some linebacker, and Dontay Johnson who is working his way back from injury, SDSU legitimately goes seven deep at safety.

Cale Reeder, Chase Norblade, Colby Huerter, Tucker Large, and Matthew Durrance all play significant snaps.

It’s impressive depth.

11. FCS National Championship: South Dakota State vs North Dakota State

24-23, NDSU leads late in the third quarter.

Landon Wolf, who has battled injury after injury after injury, makes a catch over the middle, makes a man miss, and strides into the endzone putting SDSU in front 29-24 (2pt conversion no good).

NDSU kicks a field goal at around the six minute mark of the 4th quarter making it 29-27.

The Jacks are now on offense; and after picking up a few first downs, Isaiah Davis rips off a 52-yard house call putting this game nearly out of reach.

The Bison get the ball back with four minutes to play, knowing they have to work quickly needing two scores. They cross into SDSU territory.

But on 3rd and 10, Cam Miller is intercepted by Cale Reeder at the SDSU 15 putting this one to bed.

FINAL: SDSU 36 NDSU 27, the first National Championship in school history.

12. Thank you

I just wanted to tell all the people who have said kind things to me about some of my coverage involving SDSU over the past two years, whether it be on Twitter or face-to-face, how much it means to me. I mean that. So thank you.

I have had so much fun.