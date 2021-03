WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) -- A pair of free throws from Aberdeen Roncalli's Olivia Hanson help lift the Cavaliers past top-seeded St. Thomas More in the semifinal round of the class 'A' girls state tournament.

"We're 32 game minutes away from being state champs, something that not a lot of people thought we were going to be here," Aberdeen Roncalli head coach Derek Larson said. "We have really played well down the last stretch of the year."