SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local product Matt Cartwright is excelling in his final year of college hoops at USF. After battling injuries early in his career, the graduate guard ranks in the top ten in all of Division II for scoring this season.

O’Gorman product, Matt Cartwright began his collegiate basketball career at Augustana. After playing two full seasons, he played just 12 games for the Vikings from the fall 2019 through the spring of 2021 as a result of multiple knee injuries.

“Just being able to grind in the dark and then be able to shine some time when I didn’t think I’d be able to ever play again, so I mean, it means the world. And I get to do what I love, which is awesome,” Cartwright said.

After seeing his final two seasons at Augustana cut short due to injury, Cartwright made the move up the street right here to USF to join his brother Jack.

“I needed a new place, and with my brother right across the street, that helped out a lot with the recruiting. And Coach Johnson and his staff did a great job. And they made me want to be here. They made me want to buy in. And so it just felt like home,” Cartwright said.

“Jack had been over here already for a year and I hope enjoyed – I think enjoyed – his experience and knew what we could use on our roster and that Matt could really fit the role that we were looking for,” USF head coach Chris Johnson said.

In his first year with the Cougars, Cartwright posted 19 points per game, but this season, that number has jumped to 22.7, which is eighth best in the country.

“You could see like when we came back this fall, like he looked like Matt from four or five years ago. And I knew that boy, that’s going to be a handful for people. But to say that I thought he’d be a top-10 scorer in the country, that might have been a little lofty,” Johnson said.

Cartwright has earned a pair of conference player of the week honors this season and was named the D2 Player of the Week earlier this month.

“I’m just happy that he got a chance to play out his last couple years healthy and being a factor like he always was going to be if he was healthy,” Johnson said.

Cartwright has scored in double figures in all but one game this season, including a 45-point outing against MSU Moorhead. He and the Cougars return to action on Friday at Minnesota Crookston.