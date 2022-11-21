VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota sophomore quarterback Carson Camp will enter the transfer portal, following his third season in Vermillion.

Camp made the announcement via Twitter on Monday.

As a true freshman in 2020-21, Camp became the first player in USD history to start the season opener as a freshman.

Camp played in 23 games in his three seasons, including 12 in 2021. That season he threw for 2,252 yards and 17 touchdowns. USD also reached the playoffs that year.

This year, Camp was moved to back-up quarterback in their Dakota Days win over Southern Illinois.

Carson has thrown for 4,123 yards and 24 touchdowns.

The Coyotes finished the season 3-8.