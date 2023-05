SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a beautiful day for racing at I-90 Speedway as the cars took to the track on Saturday.



The Hobby stock winner Dustin Gulbrandson taking the win in a tricky track. It’s the B mods now featuring 18d of Chris Goetz with his first ever win. Corey Yeigh taking the win in the late-model Street stocks. Moving to the 305 sprint cars, its the 98 of Nate Barger and in the Main event the win goes to Tim Estenson of Fargo.