SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — At I-90 Speedway Saturday night the cars took to the tracks after a bit of rain in Hartford South Dakota welcoming the NOSA 410 Sprintcars.

In Hobby stocks, its Tracy Halouska with the victory rolling.

Onto B-Mod feature action Clint Erickson coming from the 6th starting spot rolling onto the victory lane.

In Racesaver sprints Corbin Erickson and Eli Hargreaves gets tangled, as Eli gets left behind after spinning out leaving the door open for Corbin Erickson to snag the win in NOSA 410 Sprint action.

And its Jade Hastings putting on a show for the victory.