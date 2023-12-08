Aberdeen, S.D. (Northern State) – A pair of career highs and double-double for Jackson Moni propelled the Northern State University men’s basketball team past St. Cloud State Friday evening. The 6-point victory moved the Wolves to 2-1 in Northern Sun action.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 83, SCSU 77

Records: NSU 4-5 (2-1 NSIC), SCSU 4-3 (1-2 NSIC)

Attendance: 2292



HOW IT HAPPENED

The Wolves led 41-35 at the half and that 6-point lead held as each team tallied 42 points in the second

Northern shot a game high 43.6% from the floor and 46.9% from the 3-point line with 15 made from beyond the arc

Despite a one rebound tilt in favor of the Huskies, Northern grabbed a game leading 11 second chance points off eight offensive boards

In total, the Wolves recorded 37 rebounds, ten assists, six blocks, and six steals

They scored 16 points in the paint, 14 points off turnovers, and six points off the bench in the win

Jacksen Moni and Josh Dilling led the team scoring 38 and 24 points respectively, with Moni adding a career high 16 rebounds

The pair shot over 50.0% from the floor and combined for 12 of the team's 15 made 3-pointers

Michael Nhial led the team with a career high four steals and hit the glass for nine rebounds

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Jacksen Moni : 38 points (career high), 16 rebounds (career high), 50.0 field goal%, 4 assists, 3 blocks

: 38 points (career high), 16 rebounds (career high), 50.0 field goal%, 4 assists, 3 blocks Josh Dilling : 24 points, 72.7 field goal%, 4 rebounds, 3 assists

: 24 points, 72.7 field goal%, 4 rebounds, 3 assists Michael Nhial : 9 rebounds, 6 points, 4 steals

UP NEXT

The Wolves are right back in action tomorrow afternoon against Bemidji State. Tip-off time is set for 4 p.m. from Wachs Arena. Join NSU for holiday hoops with free youth admission and free Santa photos. South Dakota Beef is the game sponsor and will giveaway a pair of beef bundles in addition to a jerky toss. For full game promotions visit nsuwolves.com/promotions.