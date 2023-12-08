Aberdeen, S.D. (Northern State) – A pair of career highs and double-double for Jackson Moni propelled the Northern State University men’s basketball team past St. Cloud State Friday evening. The 6-point victory moved the Wolves to 2-1 in Northern Sun action.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 83, SCSU 77
Records: NSU 4-5 (2-1 NSIC), SCSU 4-3 (1-2 NSIC)
Attendance: 2292
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Wolves led 41-35 at the half and that 6-point lead held as each team tallied 42 points in the second
- Northern shot a game high 43.6% from the floor and 46.9% from the 3-point line with 15 made from beyond the arc
- Despite a one rebound tilt in favor of the Huskies, Northern grabbed a game leading 11 second chance points off eight offensive boards
- In total, the Wolves recorded 37 rebounds, ten assists, six blocks, and six steals
- They scored 16 points in the paint, 14 points off turnovers, and six points off the bench in the win
- Jacksen Moni and Josh Dilling led the team scoring 38 and 24 points respectively, with Moni adding a career high 16 rebounds
- The pair shot over 50.0% from the floor and combined for 12 of the team’s 15 made 3-pointers
- Michael Nhial led the team with a career high four steals and hit the glass for nine rebounds
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Jacksen Moni: 38 points (career high), 16 rebounds (career high), 50.0 field goal%, 4 assists, 3 blocks
- Josh Dilling: 24 points, 72.7 field goal%, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
- Michael Nhial: 9 rebounds, 6 points, 4 steals
UP NEXT
The Wolves are right back in action tomorrow afternoon against Bemidji State. Tip-off time is set for 4 p.m. from Wachs Arena. Join NSU for holiday hoops with free youth admission and free Santa photos. South Dakota Beef is the game sponsor and will giveaway a pair of beef bundles in addition to a jerky toss. For full game promotions visit nsuwolves.com/promotions.