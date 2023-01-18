TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) – Monti Ossenfort was introduced on Tuesday as the Arizona Cardinals new general manager.

He comes to the organization following three years with the Tennessee Titans and 15 years with the New England Patriots. He helped the Patriots win four Super Bowls during his time with that organization, and now tries to bring a championship to the Cardinals for the first time since 1947.

Ossenfort has a lot of work ahead. The Cardinals had a dismal 4-13 record last season, which led to the firing of head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The team also parted ways with Steve Keim, who had been the team’s GM since 2013.