On this week’s Capturing Conversation Podcast hosted by Tanner Castora

South Dakota men’s basketball forward Tasos Kamateros discusses his early life growing up in Athens, Greece and the challenges of coming to a new continent while breaking through a language barrier. Also, he takes us back to the moment Head Coach Todd Lee told him he would no longer be a walk-on and would be put on scholarship. He is now a full-time starter and is averaging nearly 12 point per game.

The kid’s attitude and approach is quite impressive and I very much enjoyed listening and learning of how he’s gotten to where he is today.