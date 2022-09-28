VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – Wes Genant spent 6 years in the Jackrabbit football program with 2021 being his final year. He was a five year starter playing at tackle, guard and center.

Genant was named to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Second Team a season ago and was named to the Missouri Valley Honor from 2016-2021.

Through out Genant and I’s conversation we discuss several topics including all of the following:

(0:00-1:23) What Wes is up to today and why he’s been spending time in Vermillion, SD.

(1:24-7:27) Genant’s experience at the New Orleans Saints mini camp.

(7:28-10:26) What it’s like watching a Jacks game from the stands after spending 6 years on the field.

(10:27-14:08) How big of a win was this past Saturday against Missouri State?

(14:09-23:14) Breaking down Gronowski, Lujan through 4 games, the running game and an overall grade for the offense.

(23:15-26:10) The defense and the linebackers through 4 games.

(26:11-27:37) Perhaps a change in chemistry within the locker room Genant has been told about.

(27:38-28:39) What it’s like playing at SDSU for coach Stig.

(28:40-31:36) How Genant’s body feels today and a score prediction against Western Illinois this Saturday.