SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Augustana) – The Augustana football team concluded its annual Spring Game Saturday with the offense prevailing 22-20 over the defense. Amongst the culmination of spring workouts, the 2023 captains were introduced to the crowd.



Augustana’s team votes on the team captains each season and two of the four captains are repeats from the 2022 season. The four captains for 2023 are Logan Uttecht , Blake Larson , Peyton Buckley and Haden Wallace .



Uttecht, a 2022 captain, has played in 36 games at Augustana while compiling 1,249 yards at wide receiver. A Sioux Falls, South Dakota, native has piled on 12 touchdowns and has been an All-NSIC performer.



Larson, an offensive lineman from Brandon, South Dakota, is also a returning captain. An honorable mention All-America honoree in 2022, Larson has seen action in 33 games at Augustana. He started every game this past season and was an all-region performer while starting all 12 games in 2021.



Buckley, the 2022 NSIC Newcomer of the Year, is a team captain for the first time. The native of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, is an Academic All-America honoree while starting all 11 games at defensive back. He is an all-region honoree and has returned two interceptions for touchdowns.



Wallace, a native of Kansas City, Missouri, will be a junior on the 2023 team and has seen action in 23 contests. Over the 23 contests, he’s recorded 47 solo tackles as part of his 72 overall with 6.5 tackles for loss.



The Vikings open the 2023 season in Kirkeby-Over Stadium on Sept. 2 hosting the University of Mary at 1 p.m. Season tickets are available at GoAugie.com/AClub as part of the A-Club Membership Drive.