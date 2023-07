SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Capital City Little League team kept their state tournament hopes alive, following an 11-2 win over Harney on Friday.

Capital City jumped out to an early 5-2 lead and they wouldn’t stop there.

The game was delayed due to weather, pushing back the winner’s bracket game.

Capital City will play the winner of Rapid City and Sioux Falls, who are still playing late in Friday evening.