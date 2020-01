BRANDON, S.D. (KELO)- In late December, Kellyn March earned a win via the pin, which is nothing new to him, but it was his 46th consecutive pin, which broke a 44-year-old state record.

"I've always been the kind of pinning type, I've never been into scoring points and everything, I just like to get the matches over with and plus, they're worth more points. I was just kind of doing my thing and wrestling and I kind of came close to it and my coaches told me I was getting close to the pinning streak, so I just started to work towards it," Kellyn March said.