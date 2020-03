SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – In a game that was decided as the final ticks melted from the clock, the University of Sioux Falls Men's Basketball Team (22-8) dropped a 60-59 decision to Minnesota State in the quarterfinals of the NSIC Sanford Health Tournament on Sunday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Down 57-50 with 1:30 to play, the Cougar rallied behind baskets from Jack Thompson, Teathloach Pal and five points by Trevon Adams to take a 59-58 lead with 15 seconds to go. However, Cameron Kirksey, who led MSU with 18 points, made a basket (goaltending called on USF) with 5.6 seconds left to give the Mavericks a 60-59 lead. Then, Adams, who had tied his career-high with 16 points, had a good look at the basket but the ball rolled off and the clock expired as USF's run in the tournament ended.