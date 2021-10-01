Canton C-Hawks in pink under Friday night’s lights

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — This first day of October means the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and underneath the Friday night lights in Canton, the color pink took on a special meaning for the home team.

These jerseys adorned in pink worn by the Canton C-Hawks tonight are set to be auctioned.

“We’re going to create a cancer fund within our Canton-Inwood Area Health Foundation, and we’re going to use those funds for newly-diagnosed cancer patients and use them for gift cards for either gas cards or meal vouchers so that they can use those when they go for treatments, whether its in Sioux Falls, Mayo or wherever,” Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center CEO Scott Larson said.

Larson says local businesses paid for the jerseys.

“We’re a small-knit community, so when things happen we try to kind of rally the wagons around everybody, and we try to do whatever we can to help others out,” Larson said.

“The town of Canton has always been great supports of athletics, football specifically, and they always come out and are generous with their time and money,” Canton High School athletic director Jake Versteeg said.

Versteeg singles out the head football coach for special distinction.

“Rich Lundstrom is the guy that sets all this up, and if there’s any thanks to be given, Coach Rich is the person to be given thanks to,” Versteeg said.