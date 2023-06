HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — The Canova Gang defeated Hartford-Humboldt 14-5 in Humboldt Thursday evening.

Canova jumped on top 6-0 in the second inning as Jared Miller smacked a two-runs hits in each of the first two frames.

Hartford-Humboldt closed the gap in the third and pulled within three at 7-4, but the Gang separated itself over the course of the final six innings.