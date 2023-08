MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Canova claimed a 4-0 victory over Lesterville in the Class ‘B’ amateur baseball state championship Sunday afternoon at Cadwell Park.

The Gang scored the first run of the game on Jared Miller’s RBI base hit in the bottom of the first inning. Kendall Gassman smoked three-run homer to right in the fifth.

The win give Canova its sixth state title. For Lesterville, it was the Broncs’ first appearance in the title game since 1950.