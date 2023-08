MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Canova and Lesterville advanced to the Class ‘B’ championship game with wins on Saturday evening.

Lesterville knocked off Tabor 3-2 in the first semifinal. The Broncs scored in the top of the ninth to take the lead.

Canova defeated Dell Rapids PBR 14-4 in the second semifinal. The Gang scored five runs in the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie.

The championship game is set for Sunday at 2 p.m.