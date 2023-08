MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) —Canova advances to the quarterfinals in the Class ‘B’ Amateur Baseball State Tournament. The Gang earned their rightful spot after claiming the 8-4 victory over Clark.

After trailing by two in the second, Canova was not looking to be left behind taking the lead 4-2 in the fifth inning.

Canova will face Larchwood Friday August 11. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.