MITCHELL, S.D. — The Class ‘B’ amateur baseball quarterfinals wrapped up Friday, as Canova and Dell Rapids are set to head for the semifinals.

Canova played the first game of the evening facing the Larchwood Diamonds. The Gang went on to edge the Diamonds 7-6.

Dell Rapids played the following game and earned their spot in the semis after defeating Dimock-Emery 3-1.

Canova will face Dell Rapids Saturday at 7:30 p.m.