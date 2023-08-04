MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Friday night’s first game provided little drama, while the night cap featured a first round upset.

Canova cruised past Elkton in seven innings, 14-0. The Gang had 14 hits and used a five run seventh inning to advance to the second round.

Derek Miller threw a complete game, striking out six and allowing zero runs.

The night cap was a thriller as Clark stunned annual power, Alexandria.

The Traders got a first inning homerun from Rhett Florey. They’d add another and score three runs in the first inning.

Alexandria could only muster one run and four hits through the contest.

Wesley Jones led the way on the hill. He threw a 134 pitch complete game, allowing one run on four hits, while striking out seven.

Canova and Clark will play on Tuesday, August 8 at 5:30 p.m.