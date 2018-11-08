Canistota/Freeman Wins "9A" Football Championship
VERMILLION, S.D. - Canistota/Freeman captured its first football championship as a co-op on Thursday. The fourth-seeded Pride beat number six Howard 46-14 in the class "9A" championship game.
The Pride and Tigers exchange first quarter touchdowns, but Canistota/Freeman scored the game's next 24 points to put the contest out of reach.
Pride quarterback Trey Ortman completed 8-9 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns, including a 50-yard TD to his brother Tyce. Ortman also rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown. He was named the Joe Robbie MVP.
Canistota, Freeman, and Canistota/Freeman are now a combined 10-0 all-time in championship games.
