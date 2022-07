SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Canaries announced on Thursday that they transferred Wyatt Ulrich’s contract to the San Diego Padres organization.

Wyatt Ulrich’s contract has been transferred to the #Padres organization.



Congratulations to @WyattUlrich_1 and best of luck going forward! pic.twitter.com/qndjd5H2lk — Sioux Falls Canaries (@canaries) July 21, 2022

Ulrich was the 2021 American Association Rookie of the Year after batting 0.327 in his first season.

He’s been even better in year two, batting 0.353 and has collected 79 hits, both rank second across the entire American Association.