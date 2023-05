SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Canaries defeated the Cleburne Railroaders 7-2 in the season opener Thursday at the Birdcage.

Sioux Falls scored two in the first, one in each of the second and third and three more in the fifth.

Jabari Henry went 4-for-4, scored two runs and drove in one.

Akeem Bostick earned the win with seven strong innings in which he gave up one run on five hits.

The Canaries have three more games with the Railroaders set up for the next three days.