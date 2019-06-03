Sports

Canaries win on Ely's walk-off

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 10:41 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:41 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CANARIES) - The Sioux Falls Canaries (8-8) walked off the Winnipeg Goldeyes (10-6) 2-1 on a broken bat single from Andrew Ely over the head of Alex Perez which completed the Canaries first home series win of 2019.

The game started as a good old-fashioned pitching duel between Mitchell Lambson (WIN) and Taylor Hill (SF). Each pitcher finished the seventh inning with 84 pitches and zero runs on the scoreboard. In the eighth, Winnipeg struck first after Brandon Bingel who went 3-4 hit a double down the left field line. Josh Romanski singled and scored Bingel from second.

Down to their final three outs, the Canaries answered back. Mitch Glasser ripped a single into right-centerfield. Adrian Nieto also singled advancing his on-base streak to 17 games. Clint Coulter grounded into a double play advancing Glasser to third, and as the Birds were down to the last out of the game, Alay Lago singled in the tying run.

In the bottom of the 10th, two walks by Joel Bender put the winning run in scoring position. Ely got a pitch he liked, and on a broken bat single, walked off the Winnipeg Goldeyes 2-1.

"The bat died a hero," Ely said.

Ely's walk-off single is the first Canaries walk-off since Blake Schmit walked off the Chicago Dogs on June 11, 2018.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Tuesday, June 4 in game one of their new series against the Cleburne Railroaders . The start time is scheduled for 7:05pm. Birds fans can listen to both games on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


