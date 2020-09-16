Canaries trail best-of-7 championship series 3-0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Canaries fell at the hands of the Milwaukee Milkmen 10-5 in Game Three of the American Association Finals Tuesday evening.

Clint Coulter tied the game on a dramatic two-run home run in the sixth but the Milwaukee bullpen shut down the Birds in the later innings to take the 3-0 series lead.

Milwaukee got the scoring starter right away in the top of the first. Brett Vertigan led off the game with a double. He advanced to third on a groundout and later scored on a wild pitch to put the visitors on the board 1-0.

Sioux Falls countered immediately in the bottom of the first on four straight hits to start their night. Logan Landon singled, Andrew Ely doubled, Clint Coulter hit an RBI infield single and Damek Tomscha drove in a run on a single of his own. Alay Lago hit a sacrifice fly to drive in the third run of the inning, making the score 3-1.

The next run didn’t come until the top of the fourth when Milkmen catcher Christian Correa knocked an RBI single to cut the score to 3-2.

Three more Milwaukee runs came in the top of the fifth to take the lead. Dylan Tice walked to start the inning. David Washington singled to put runners on first and second. Mason Davis singled to left field to drive in a run and the ball got away from Mike Hart and allowed Washington to score on the error. Zach Nehrir singled and drove in Davis to make the score 5-3.

The Birds tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. Andrew Ely led off the inning with a single and Clint Coulter sent the first pitch he saw over the wall for a two-run home run to tied the score at five.

The Milkmen retook the lead in the top of the seventh on some small ball. Nehrir walked to start the inning, Correa dropped down a bunt to move him to second. Logan Trowbridge hit a single to put runners on the corners. Vertigan dropped a bunt down on a squeeze play. The ball came to the plate and got away from Roy Morales which allowed Nehrir to score. Both runners moved up to second and third. Trowbridge scored on a wild pitch and Tice hit an RBI single to cap off the three-run inning and making the score 8-5.

Milwaukee added two more insurance runs in the top of the eighth on a two-run home run by Nehrir to extend the lead to 10-5 and combined that with three scoreless innings from the back end of their bullpen to pick up the victory.

UP NEXT

The Sioux Falls Canaries host the Milwaukee Milkmen for Game Four of the American Association Finals Wednesday, September 16. Jake Zokan will take the mound for the Canaries. Tim Dillard will get the start for the Milkmen. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.