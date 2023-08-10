SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CANARIES) — The Canaries have won a season-high five consecutive games after topping Kane County 3-2 on Thursday.

The Cougars opened the scoring in the third inning with an RBI groundout before Jabari Henry tied the game in the bottom half with a sacrifice fly.

An RBI double in the top of the fourth put Kane County back in front but Mike Hart tied things up in the sixth inning with his team-leading 17th homerun.

Spencer Sarringar doubled to score Ozzie Martinez with one out in the bottom of the seventh and the Canaries bullpen tossed two scoreless innings the rest of the way.

Martinez and Jordan Barth each finished with two hits and Barth has now hit safely in 14 consecutive games. Akeem Bostick earned the win, allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings.

The Birds are now 37-41 and sit one game out of playoff position with 22 games remaining. The team’s six-game homestand continues Friday at 7:05pm against Milwaukee.