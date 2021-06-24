Canaries take series finale against Houston

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Canaries wrapped up their three-game series with Houston Thursday night at the Birdcage, looking for the series victory.

Sioux Falls struck first as Zane Gurwitz belted a solo home run in the bottom of the 4th to give the Canaries the 1-0 lead.

Canaries starter Ty Culbreth was sharp on the mound. He gave up just 1 earned run in 5 innings of work while striking out 8 batters.

The Canaries broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the 5th on a fielder’s choice. A bases loaded walk later that inning extended the Birds’ lead to 2. Then Sioux Falls broke the game open as Gurwitz blasted his second home run of the game, this one a grand slam as the Canaries led 7-1 after 5.

They’d add 4 more runs in the 6th and pick up the 12-7 victory over the Apollos, earning Sioux Falls the series victory.