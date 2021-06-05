Canaries take game 1 of double header against Apollos

SIOUX FALLS, S.D — The canaries hosting the Houston Apollos for a double header Saturday afternoon.

1-0 Houston in the 2nd inning of In game 1, Carlos Pimental on the mound for the birds and he’ll retire the swinging.

We move to the bottom half of the inning, this “bloop” single would put runners on first and third for Shamoy Christopher with an opportunity to tie up this game. But doesn’t even have to swing the bat as this ball would get away from the Apollos. Mitch Glasser would come home to score and we’re tied at 1.

Moments later Logan Landon sends a liner back up the middle for his 18th RBI of the season.

And the Canaries take the lead and go onto win 15-3.