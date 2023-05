HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Canaries staged a ninth-inning rally to defeat the South Dakota Class B Amateur All-Stars 10-4 in an exhibition Sunday afternoon.

The All-Stars struck first with a trio of runs in the third inning.

The Canaries begin their season Thursday at home against the Cleburne Railroaders at 4:05 p.m. at the Birdcage.