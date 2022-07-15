SIOUX CITY, IA (KELO) – After playing some of their best baseball heading into the All-star break, Thursday the Canaries continued their good play with a 7-4 over the Explorers.

Friday night they would get off to another good start with Jabari Henry lacing a double into left-center field giving the Birds a 1-0 lead.

They would trail 2-1 in the 3rd, but that would change with one swing of the bat once again from Henry. He would belt his 20th home run of the season giving the Canaries a 4-2 lead.

The Explorers would come back to tie the ball game up at 4 a piece but Trey Michalczewski would deliver the go-ahead RBI single with two outs in the ninth and Riley Ferrell would come on for the save as Sioux Falls tallies up yet another road victory.