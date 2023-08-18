Sioux Falls, S.D. (Canaries) — Seth Miller tossed nine scoreless innings on Friday, limiting Sioux City to three hits and struck out six as the Canaries topped the Explorers 5-0 at the Bird Cage. The victory moves Sioux Falls (43-42) above the .500 mark for the first time since Opening Day.

Trevor Achenbach opened the scoring with a first inning sacrifice fly and the Birds added three more runs in the second. A sacrifice groundout put Sioux Falls up 2-0 before Achenbach and Darnell Sweeney each delivered RBI singles.

The score held until Achenbach ripped an RBI single in the seventh inning and the five-run cushion was more than enough for Miller. The victory marked the first complete game shutout for the Augustana alum since April 22, 2022 against Northern State.

Achenbach, Sweeney and Mike Hart each finished with two hits as the Birds move within a game and a half of second place in the West Division. The Canaries will play for a fourth connective victory Saturday at 5:35pm.