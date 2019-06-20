Canaries sign former Augustana pitcher Austin Orvis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Canaries) — The Sioux Falls Canaries have claimed starting pitcher Will Solomon from Fargo-Moorhead and signed former Augustana pitcher Austin Orvis, the club announced Thursday morning.

Orvis will be available out of the bullpen for the Canaries’ series finale with St. Paul Thursday night. Solomon will join the Canaries’ starting rotation at a later date.

Orvis graduated from Augustana in 2018. After graduating, Orvis pitched with the Frontier League’s Lake Erie Crushers, posting a 2.53 ERA in seven relief appearances. He would later move to the American Association, making five appearances in 2018 with the Texas AirHogs.

Orvis had an impressive senior year with the Vikings, posting a 4-0 record and 1.37 ERA in 19 games (one start). He would help “Augie” to a Division II national championship that season.

Solomon pitched with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks from 2016 to this season. Over his American Association career, he posted 22 wins and 17 losses in 51 starts. In 322 innings pitched he allowed 371 hits for an ERA of 4.63. Solomon struck out 192 batters to 125 walks. This season Solomon has started six games for the RedHawks and holds a record of 1-2. He pitched 32 innings allowing 49 hits, 12 walks and he struck out 26. His ERA for 2019 is 5.62.

Solomon last pitched on June 16 against the Chicago Dogs. He pitched five innings, allowed eight hits and five runs in the loss.

In corresponding moves, the club announced the release of pitchers Alex Ogren and Brian Heldman.

In 13.1 innings pitched over eight games, Ogren allowed 16 hits, 11 runs and had an ERA of 7.24. Heldman allowed 19 hits and seven runs over 12.1 innings pitched across nine games. His ERA this season was 5.11.

The Canaries will be back in action Thursday, June 20 when they take on the St. Paul Saints in the final game of their current homestand. For more information on game tickets, group outings or promotions, call the Canaries Front Office at (605) 336-6060, or visit the Canaries official website at www.sfcanaries.com.