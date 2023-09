Kansas City, KS (CANARIES) — The Canaries’ 2023 season came to an end on Friday with a 4-0 loss at Kansas City in game two of the West Division Series.

The Monarchs’ four runs came via three homeruns as the four-time defending division champions advance to the divisional championship series for a third consecutive season.

Jabari Henry had two hits to lead the Canaries, who finish with a record of 52-48, third place in the West Division and in the postseason for the first time since 2020.