Canaries route Apollos for 11th win of the season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D — The Canaries defeat the Apollos.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 