PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- Initiated Measure 26 requires that South Dakota mimic Colorado on letting students receive medical marijuana in K-12 schools. But proposed rules for South Dakota were rejected Monday because they would apply to all accredited public and non-public schools, while Colorado's 2019 law didn't appear to cover non-public schools.

Representatives Kevin Jensen, Jon Hansen and Ryan Cwach and Senators Timothy Johns and Jean Hunhoff all made variations on that point, as the Legislature's Rules Review Committee decided the proposed rules shouldn't be allowed to take effect because the package would go too far.