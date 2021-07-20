Canaries pick up much needed win over Explorers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The birds welcomed in the Sioux City Explorers for the start of a 3 game series. Bottom first, Canaries already in front 5-0, but here come the explorers. Joesph Monge singles to left field bringing in a run and the lead was down to 4. We move to the 3rd, Jose Sermo at the plate, he catches a breaking ball and sends it to opposite field and it has just enough carry to leave the ball park and its now a 5-3 ball game. Bottom half of the inning, Jordan Ebert with a nice peice of hitting. That base knock would bring home Jabari henry and its 6-3 Canaries. In the 4th, the Birds infield bringing the gloves turning the 5-4-3 double play. The Sioux Falls Canaries would go on to win by a final score of 7-5.
