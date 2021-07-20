Canaries pick up much needed win over Explorers

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The birds welcomed in the Sioux City Explorers for the start of a 3 game series. Bottom first, Canaries already in front 5-0, but here come the explorers. Joesph Monge singles to left field bringing in a run and the lead was down to 4. We move to the 3rd, Jose Sermo at the plate, he catches a breaking ball and sends it to opposite field and it has just enough carry to leave the ball park and its now a 5-3 ball game. Bottom half of the inning, Jordan Ebert with a nice peice of hitting. That base knock would bring home Jabari henry and its 6-3 Canaries. In the 4th, the Birds infield bringing the gloves turning the 5-4-3 double play. The Sioux Falls Canaries would go on to win by a final score of 7-5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 