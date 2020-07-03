Canaries open up their season Friday night against the St. Paul Saints

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — It took a few months longer than expected, but professional baseball is back as the Canaries open up their season Friday night at the Birdcage.

We are a little more than half an hour away from the first pitch of the American Association season as the Canaries host the St. Paul Saints in their season opener.

This year will be quite different than past seasons, with just six teams competing in the league, and only four of those six teams are allowed to play at their home ballparks, with Winnipeg playing their home games in Fargo, while the Saints, will share the Birdcage with the Canaries.