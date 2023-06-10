Lincoln, NE (Canaries) — Jabari Henry homered with one out in the ninth inning to help the Canaries avoid being shutout as the Birds fell to Lincoln 8-2 on Saturday.

Welington Dotel tripled with two outs in the first inning but was left at third base. Lincoln scored twice in the bottom half, then extended their lead to 3-0 with a sacrifice groundout in the third inning.

Sioux Falls’ best chance to rally came with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth frame but a flyout ended the threat. The Saltdogs cashed in with a solo homerun in the bottom half before scoring three times in the sixth inning and once more in the seventh.

Henry’s ninth inning longball was followed by a MIke Hart single. Ozzie Martinez then drew a walk and a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position before Hart raced home on a sacrifice groundout from Hunter Clanin.

Dotel finished with two hits as the Birds dip to 11-17 overall. Sioux Falls will look to snap it’s four-game skid as the series wraps up Sunday afternoon at 1:05pm.