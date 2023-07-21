Oconomowoc, WI – The Canaries struck for five first inning runs Friday night and never looked back as they opened the second half of the season with an 11-4 win at Lake Country.

A pair of one-out singles followed by a walk loaded the bases in the first inning before Mike Hart drove in two runs with a single. Trevor Achenbach and Welington Dotel each added RBI base hits and Ozzie Martinez followed with a bases loaded walk.

Achenbach clubbed a two-run homerun in the top of the third Inning to give the Birds a 7-0 lead before Lake Country scored three times in the bottom half.

Sioux Falls answered with three runs in the fourth frame via an Achenbach sacrifice flyout and a two-run double from Dotel. The DockHounds hit a solo homerun in the fifth inning but the Birds responded when Shamoy Christopher drew a bases loaded walk in the top of the sixth.

Mitchell Walters struck out four en route to his team-leading fifth victory while Christian Johnson surrendered two hits over four scoreless innings of relief. Henry, Hart and Achenbach each finished with three hits and Achenbach drove in four. The Canaries are now 28-33 and look to clinch the series when the two teams meet Saturday at 6:05pm.