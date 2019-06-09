Sports

Canaries move into first place with win over RailCats

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 10:40 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 10:40 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CANARIES) - The Sioux Falls Canaries (12-9) beat the Gary SouthShore RailCats (10-10) 12-4 in a rain-shortened eight-inning game. The Birds are back in first place with the victory.

Canaries designated hitter Trae Santos ended his night 3 for 4 with a three-run home run.

The Canaries scored first in the second inning. Adrian Nieto doubled to lead off the Canaries part of the second. Alay Lago singled and Trae Santos stepped up to the plate. The first pitch he saw landed in the trees beyond the fence in right-center field. The Canaries led 3-0 but not for long because Mike Hart singled with two outs. This started another rally as Brett Vertigan walked, Mitch Glasser singled and so did Kevin Taylor. The score was 4-0 for a moment, and Nieto singled to put the Birds up 5-0.

After the RailCats put up two in the top of the third, the Canaries answered again in the bottom of the inning. Lago singled, Santos singled, Ely walked, and Ebert grounded into a fielder's choice but Lago scored.

The Canaries scored six runs in the first three innings, and wouldn't score again until the eighth. However, when they did score again, they put up six more runs. Lago singled for the third time, Santos singled the third time, and Jordan Ebert knocked them both in. The Canaries didn't stop scoring. Mike Hart singled, and Mitch Glasser reached on a throwing error by RailCats Tom Walraven. Two runs scored and the Birds were up 10-4.

Finally, just before the rain started to fall, Taylor joined Santos with a home run and the Birds won 12-4 when the game was called due to weather.

Taylor Hill pitched well for the Birds. He threw seven innings allowing seven hits and two runs and received the win.

The Canaries won Saturday and the Lincoln Saltdogs lost to the Texas Airhogs. This means the Canaries are back in first place.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Sunday, June 9 in game three of the series against the RailCats. The pregame show start time is scheduled for 12:45 pm with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 pm. Birds fans can listen to both shows on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates