Canaries move into first place with win over RailCats

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CANARIES) - The Sioux Falls Canaries (12-9) beat the Gary SouthShore RailCats (10-10) 12-4 in a rain-shortened eight-inning game. The Birds are back in first place with the victory.

Canaries designated hitter Trae Santos ended his night 3 for 4 with a three-run home run.

The Canaries scored first in the second inning. Adrian Nieto doubled to lead off the Canaries part of the second. Alay Lago singled and Trae Santos stepped up to the plate. The first pitch he saw landed in the trees beyond the fence in right-center field. The Canaries led 3-0 but not for long because Mike Hart singled with two outs. This started another rally as Brett Vertigan walked, Mitch Glasser singled and so did Kevin Taylor. The score was 4-0 for a moment, and Nieto singled to put the Birds up 5-0.

After the RailCats put up two in the top of the third, the Canaries answered again in the bottom of the inning. Lago singled, Santos singled, Ely walked, and Ebert grounded into a fielder's choice but Lago scored.

The Canaries scored six runs in the first three innings, and wouldn't score again until the eighth. However, when they did score again, they put up six more runs. Lago singled for the third time, Santos singled the third time, and Jordan Ebert knocked them both in. The Canaries didn't stop scoring. Mike Hart singled, and Mitch Glasser reached on a throwing error by RailCats Tom Walraven. Two runs scored and the Birds were up 10-4.

Finally, just before the rain started to fall, Taylor joined Santos with a home run and the Birds won 12-4 when the game was called due to weather.

Taylor Hill pitched well for the Birds. He threw seven innings allowing seven hits and two runs and received the win.

The Canaries won Saturday and the Lincoln Saltdogs lost to the Texas Airhogs. This means the Canaries are back in first place.

