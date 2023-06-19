SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Canaries) — Mike Hart has been recognized as the American Association PointStreak Batter of the Week for the week ending June 18th.

The 2019 league Rookie of the Year went 9-19 (.474) over the past six games with six extra base hits and eight runs batted in.

A native of Massachusetts, Hart is in the midst of his second stint with the Canaries after driving in a career-high 51 runs last season playing with Schaumburg and Charleston. Hart is the first Canary to earn Batter of the Week honors since Aaron Takacs did so on July 10th last season.

The University of Massachusetts product leads the American Association with a .500 on-base percentage and ranks third in both slugging percentage (.674) and on-base plus slugging (1.174) this season. His .360 batting average is good for fifth league-wide.

The Canaries begin a three-game road series Tuesday night in Milwaukee with first pitch set for 6:35pm.