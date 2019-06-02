Canaries knock off Winnipeg for first home win of the season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CANARIES) - The Sioux Falls Canaries improved to 7-8 on the season with their first home win, behind Clint Coutler's grand slam. The Birds defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 7-5.

"Being able to come out and put the nail in the coffin; I was thinking if I can't get it done it's still a close game." Coulter said.

The Birds only recorded one hit through their first time around the batting order. However, the Birds struck first on a home run from Brett Vertigan to lead off the fourth-inning. He hit is first homer of the season on a two-seamer that didn't get far enough inside. Vertigan hit it far and deep over the ‘359' foot sign in right-center field.

Sioux Falls then put up its second six run-inning in two nights. Alay Lago started the inning off with a double and following him, Jordan Ebert launched a home run of his own to put the Birds up 3-1. Andrew Ely walked on four pitches, Mike Hart hit a single, and after Adrian Nieto was intentionally walked, Clint Clouter stepped up and got a pitch he could handle.

"What is it, 380 out there?" Coulter laughed when asked how far his homer went. "Ah, probably close to 450 or something."

His grand slam gave the Canaries a 7-1 lead.

The Goldeyes would come back to make it close on a ground out, sacrifice fly, and a two-run home run in the ninth, but the Birds were able to hang on 7-5.

Canaries starting pitcher Alex Boshers went seven innings and allowed three runs on six hits. He struck out three and walked one.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Sunday, June 2 in game three of their series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The start time is scheduled for 1:05pm. Birds fans can listen to both games on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.